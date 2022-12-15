Dr. Eric Shapiro, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shapiro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Shapiro, DC
Overview
Dr. Eric Shapiro, DC is a Chiropractor in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Life University / Life Chiropractic College / West Campus and is affiliated with Novant Health Charlotte Orthopedic Hospital, Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center, Novant Health Matthews Medical Center and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.
Dr. Shapiro works at
Locations
-
1
Select Health Pain and Regenerative Medicine15720 Brixham Hill Ave Ste 130, Charlotte, NC 28277 Directions (704) 541-5555
-
2
Preferred Chiropractic Center6303 Carmel Rd Ste 101, Charlotte, NC 28226 Directions (704) 541-4747
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Charlotte Orthopedic Hospital
- Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Healthcare of the Carolinas
- Elderplan
- Humana
- MedCost
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shapiro?
Dr. Shapiro treated me for the pain and numbness I was having for neuropethy. He took a lot of time explaining to me how the "feet nerves" work and what has to happen to have symptoms get better. I know that my neuropethy won't ever go away for good because I have diabetes but the pain and tingly feeling is much better than it was before I started treatments.
About Dr. Eric Shapiro, DC
- Chiropractic
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1669415154
Education & Certifications
- Life University / Life Chiropractic College / West Campus
- Bloomfield College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shapiro has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shapiro accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shapiro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shapiro works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Shapiro. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shapiro.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shapiro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shapiro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.