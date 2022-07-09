Eric Semmel has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Eric Semmel, PA-C
Overview
Eric Semmel, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Bangor, ME.
Eric Semmel works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
St. Joseph Family Medicine-hampden900 Broadway, Bangor, ME 04401 Directions (207) 907-3300
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Eric Semmel?
Made an appointment on Thursday to see the practitioner on Friday. No problem. Office and medical support staff were all pleasant and helpful. PA Semmel was outstanding. Post visit x-rays and lab tests were done quickly and skillfully on the same day.
About Eric Semmel, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1720024805
Frequently Asked Questions
Eric Semmel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Eric Semmel works at
3 patients have reviewed Eric Semmel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Eric Semmel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Eric Semmel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Eric Semmel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.