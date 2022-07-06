Eric Reznik, PSY is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Eric Reznik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Eric Reznik, PSY
Overview
Eric Reznik, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Hallandale Beach, FL.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 110 N Federal Hwy Ste 203, Hallandale Beach, FL 33009 Directions (305) 989-8050
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Eric Reznik?
I am so thankful for Dr. Reznik. He doesn't let me to give up)
About Eric Reznik, PSY
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1144454323
Frequently Asked Questions
Eric Reznik has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Eric Reznik accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Eric Reznik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Eric Reznik. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Eric Reznik.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Eric Reznik, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Eric Reznik appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.