Dr. Eric Randall, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Randall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Randall, DC
Overview
Dr. Eric Randall, DC is a Chiropractor in Asheville, NC.
Dr. Randall works at
Locations
-
1
Comprehensive Chiropractic1218 Hendersonville Rd, Asheville, NC 28803 Directions (828) 785-4045
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Randall?
Dr. Randall is a wonderful practitioner and appears to care deeply about his patients.
About Dr. Eric Randall, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1831175124
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Randall has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Randall accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Randall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Randall works at
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Randall. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Randall.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Randall, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Randall appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.