Eric Nepute, CHIRMD

Chiropractic
Accepting new patients
Eric Nepute, CHIRMD is a Chiropractor in Saint Louis, MO. They graduated from Logan College of Chiropractic.

Eric Nepute works at Nepute Wellness Center in Saint Louis, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Nepute Wellness Center
    4225 Bayless Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63123 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 544-5600

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acupuncture
Back Disorders
Back Injuries
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Back Sprain Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Conditions Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Lower Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Neck Injuries Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Physical Therapy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Whiplash Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Missouri
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HAP Insurance
    • HealthLink
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • WellPoint

    • Chiropractic
    • English
    • 1790833044
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    • Logan College of Chiropractic
