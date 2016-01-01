Dr. Morrell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eric Morrell, PHD
Overview
Dr. Eric Morrell, PHD is a Forensic Psychologist in Medford, OR. They completed their residency with Duke University School Of Medicine
Locations
- 1 724 Cardley Ave, Medford, OR 97504 Directions (541) 770-2469
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- ODS Health Plan
- PacificSource
- Premera Blue Cross
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Eric Morrell, PHD
- Forensic Psychology
- English
- 1205056504
Education & Certifications
- Duke University School Of Medicine
- Brown University School of Medicine
- Cathedral College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Morrell accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Morrell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Morrell. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morrell.
