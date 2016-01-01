Dr. Eric Lund, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lund is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Overview
Dr. Eric Lund, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Green Bay, WI. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Forest Institute Of Professional Psychology.
Dr. Lund works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Caravel Autism Health1575 Allouez Ave, Green Bay, WI 54311 Directions (920) 857-9041
-
2
East Madison Office2418 Crossroads Dr Ste 1600, Madison, WI 53718 Directions (608) 318-2495
-
3
West Madison2916 Marketplace Dr Ste 104, Fitchburg, WI 53719 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
4
Pewaukee Office1166 Quail Ct Ste 205, Pewaukee, WI 53072 Directions (844) 583-5437
-
5
Applied Behavior Analysts, LLC1640 Main St, Green Bay, WI 54302 Directions (844) 583-5437
-
6
Madison Office701 Lois Dr, Sun Prairie, WI 53590 Directions (844) 583-5437
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Arise Health Plan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- HealthEOS
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Network Health
- Security Health Plan (SHP)
- TriWest Champus
- WEA Trust
- WPS Health Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Eric Lund, PSY.D
- Clinical Psychology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1801954474
Education & Certifications
- Wisconsin Department Of Corrections
- Federal Prison Camp Alderson, Wv
- Forest Institute Of Professional Psychology
- University of Wisconsin
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lund accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lund has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lund works at
Dr. Lund has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lund.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lund, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lund appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.