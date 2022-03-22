Eric Lauer, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Eric Lauer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Eric Lauer, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Eric Lauer, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Gig Harbor, WA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University of North Dakota / Main Campus|University Of North Dakota School Of Medicine.
Eric Lauer works at
Locations
-
1
Franciscan Medical Clinic on Pt. Fosdick4700 Point Fosdick Dr Ste 205, Gig Harbor, WA 98335 Directions (253) 858-9192
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Eric Lauer?
Eric Lauer is extremely caring and very competent. He listens and has no hesitation in referring me to a specialist if I need one. I have, and will continue, to recommend him to anyone who asks me for a great doctor.
About Eric Lauer, PA-C
- Family Medicine
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1942225875
Education & Certifications
- University of North Dakota / Main Campus|University Of North Dakota School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Eric Lauer has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Eric Lauer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Eric Lauer works at
11 patients have reviewed Eric Lauer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Eric Lauer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Eric Lauer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Eric Lauer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.