Dr. Eric Kaplan, DC

Chiropractic
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Eric Kaplan, DC is a Chiropractor in New York, NY. 

Dr. Kaplan works at Kaplan Brain & Body LLC in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Kaplan Brain & Body LLC
    25 Downing St Apt A, New York, NY 10014 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 620-8121
    Ratings & Reviews
    May 02, 2022
    Wow! What can I say. The doctor is great. The staff is great. Even the other patients were so much fun to talk to you. It feels like a family when you go there. The therapy is actually fun and I look forward to my appointments. Dr. Kaplan has over delivered and exceeded all my expectations. It was well worth it and I would highly recommend Kaplan Brain and Body to anyone who wants their brain the work better!
    Y.C — May 02, 2022
    About Dr. Eric Kaplan, DC

    • Chiropractic
    • English
    • 1659441244
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Eric Kaplan, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kaplan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kaplan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kaplan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kaplan works at Kaplan Brain & Body LLC in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Kaplan’s profile.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaplan. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaplan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kaplan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kaplan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

