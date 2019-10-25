Dr. Eric Jackson, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jackson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Jackson, PHD
Overview
Dr. Eric Jackson, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Milford, CT. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from University of Arizona.
Dr. Jackson works at
Locations
-
1
Mail Only - Office visits only at Orange address1201 Boston Post Rd, Milford, CT 06460 Directions (203) 701-9666
-
2
Mercury Medical Wellness Center35 Old Tavern Rd, Orange, CT 06477 Directions (203) 701-9666
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Husky Health
- Medicaid
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Kind and helpful
About Dr. Eric Jackson, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1184047698
Education & Certifications
- VA Connecticut Healthcare System
- Veterans Affairs Medical Center
- University of Arizona
- University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jackson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jackson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jackson works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Jackson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jackson.
