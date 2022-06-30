Eric Hunke has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Eric Hunke, FNP
Overview
Eric Hunke, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in San Antonio, TX.
Eric Hunke works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Texienne Oncology Centers, PLLC900 OBLATE DR, San Antonio, TX 78216 Directions (512) 699-3742Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Eric Hunke?
I do not visit a doctor as much as I should.that being said Dr. Hunke is very likeable . . Takes time to know your issues and puts you at ease.a few from desk staff could be more friendly and not so rude though
About Eric Hunke, FNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1194196097
Frequently Asked Questions
Eric Hunke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Eric Hunke works at
4 patients have reviewed Eric Hunke. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Eric Hunke.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Eric Hunke, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Eric Hunke appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.