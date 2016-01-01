Eric Hahn, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Eric Hahn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Eric Hahn, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Eric Hahn, PA-C is a Neurology Specialist in Salisbury, NC.
Eric Hahn works at
Locations
-
1
Novant Health Spine Specialists - Rowan1910 Jake Alexander Blvd W Ste 102, Salisbury, NC 28147 Directions (704) 908-2632
Insurance Accepted
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Eric Hahn, PA-C
- Neurology
- English
- Male
- 1336793694
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
- Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Eric Hahn accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Eric Hahn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
