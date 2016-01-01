Dr. Goldstein has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eric Goldstein, PHD
Overview
Dr. Eric Goldstein, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in South Miami, FL.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 5975 Sunset Dr Ste 803, South Miami, FL 33143 Directions (305) 662-5299
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Goldstein?
About Dr. Eric Goldstein, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1154488633
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Goldstein accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goldstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Goldstein. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goldstein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goldstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goldstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.