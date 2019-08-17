See All Clinical Psychologists in Langhorne, PA
Eric Frajerman, PSY Icon-share Share Profile

Eric Frajerman, PSY

Clinical Psychology
4 (13)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Eric Frajerman, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Langhorne, PA. 

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    411 Executive Dr Luxembourg Corp Ctr, Langhorne, PA 19047 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 831-7806
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Eric Frajerman?

    Aug 17, 2019
    Can't say enough good things about Dr F. I have a really challenging home situation and Dr F has offered so much spot-on advice and insight. Amazing! He "gets" people and situations, and can bottom-line things quickly. Thanks to Dr F's kind support and wonderful insight, I feel hope today where I felt none before. THANK YOU DR F!!
    Jess — Aug 17, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Eric Frajerman, PSY
    How would you rate your experience with Eric Frajerman, PSY?
    • Likelihood of recommending Eric Frajerman to family and friends

    Eric Frajerman's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Eric Frajerman

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Eric Frajerman, PSY.

    About Eric Frajerman, PSY

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1972617934
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Eric Frajerman, PSY is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Eric Frajerman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Eric Frajerman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Eric Frajerman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    13 patients have reviewed Eric Frajerman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Eric Frajerman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Eric Frajerman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Eric Frajerman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Eric Frajerman, PSY?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.