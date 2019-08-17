Eric Frajerman, PSY is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Eric Frajerman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Eric Frajerman, PSY
Overview
Eric Frajerman, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Langhorne, PA.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 411 Executive Dr Luxembourg Corp Ctr, Langhorne, PA 19047 Directions (215) 831-7806
- Aetna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Can't say enough good things about Dr F. I have a really challenging home situation and Dr F has offered so much spot-on advice and insight. Amazing! He "gets" people and situations, and can bottom-line things quickly. Thanks to Dr F's kind support and wonderful insight, I feel hope today where I felt none before. THANK YOU DR F!!
About Eric Frajerman, PSY
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1972617934
