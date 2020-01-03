Eric Foster has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Eric Foster, LMHC
Eric Foster, LMHC is a Counselor in Plymouth, IN.
Eric Foster Inc.322 W Jefferson St, Plymouth, IN 46563 Directions (574) 936-3377
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- Counseling
- English
- 1922172261
Eric Foster accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Eric Foster has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Eric Foster. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Eric Foster.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Eric Foster, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Eric Foster appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.