Eric Crampsey, CRNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Eric Crampsey, CRNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Decatur, AL.
Eric Crampsey works at
Locations
Nc Health Care Clinic LLC68 Marco Dr, Decatur, AL 35603 Directions (256) 432-2007
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Eric has always been great to my wife and I. We are beyond happy with him and everyone at Priceville Primary Care.
About Eric Crampsey, CRNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1093212342
Frequently Asked Questions
Eric Crampsey has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Eric Crampsey accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Eric Crampsey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Eric Crampsey. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Eric Crampsey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Eric Crampsey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Eric Crampsey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.