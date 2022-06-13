See All Psychologists in Elkins Park, PA
Eric Cohen

Psychology
3.5 (3)
Eric Cohen is a Psychologist in Elkins Park, PA. 

    8080 Old York Rd Ste 225, Elkins Park, PA 19027 (215) 604-1109

Read more reviews on Healthgrades
  • Psychology
  • English
  • 1013415207
Eric Cohen has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Eric Cohen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

3 patients have reviewed Eric Cohen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Eric Cohen.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Eric Cohen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Eric Cohen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

