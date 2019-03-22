See All Physicians Assistants in Leland, NC
Eric Carter, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5 (4)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Eric Carter, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Leland, NC. 

Eric Carter works at Novant Health New Hanover Primary Care - Brunswick Forest in Leland, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health New Hanover Primary Care - Brunswick Forest
    1333 S Dickinson Dr Unit 140, Leland, NC 28451 (910) 507-2831
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    How was your appointment with Eric Carter?

    Mar 22, 2019
    Eric Carter is a caring and dedicated part of the medical practice. He always listens, is caring but professional and trustworthy. Feel well-cared for medically.
    — Mar 22, 2019
    About Eric Carter, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1184663866
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center
    • Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Eric Carter, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Eric Carter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Eric Carter has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Eric Carter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Eric Carter works at Novant Health New Hanover Primary Care - Brunswick Forest in Leland, NC. View the full address on Eric Carter’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Eric Carter. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Eric Carter.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Eric Carter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Eric Carter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

