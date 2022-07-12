Eric Campbell, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Eric Campbell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Eric Campbell, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Eric Campbell, PA-C is a Rheumatology Specialist in Edmond, OK.
Locations
Oklahoma Arthritis Center - Edmond1701 Renaissance Blvd, Edmond, OK 73013 Directions (405) 844-4978Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Oklahoma Arthritis Center - Enid825 E Owen K Garriott Rd, Enid, OK 73701 Directions (580) 701-2586
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Been seeing Eric for many years & I can’t tell you how much he has helped me navigate life with autoimmune issues! He & the staff are so knowledgeable, helpful & kind. The online portal’s a God-send-especially during Covid. Eric answers emails very quickly & his nurses have always returned my calls promptly. I highly suggest them to anyone & everyone.
About Eric Campbell, PA-C
- Rheumatology
- English
- 1861482887
Frequently Asked Questions
Eric Campbell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Eric Campbell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Eric Campbell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Eric Campbell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Eric Campbell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Eric Campbell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Eric Campbell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.