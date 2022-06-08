See All Physicians Assistants in Alexandria, VA
Eric Benjamin, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5 (1)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Eric Benjamin, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Alexandria, VA. 

Eric Benjamin works at Digestive Disease Physicians in Alexandria, VA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Koslow and Hunt MD Ltd.
    6355 Walker Ln Ste 303, Alexandria, VA 22310 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 971-0505
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Eric Benjamin, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1275163529
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

