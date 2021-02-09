Dr. Auslander has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eric Auslander, DC
Overview
Dr. Eric Auslander, DC is a Chiropractor in Pittsburgh, PA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 1910 Cochran Rd Ste 335, Pittsburgh, PA 15220 Directions (412) 561-4447
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Auslander?
Great Experience!
About Dr. Eric Auslander, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1073599395
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Auslander accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Auslander has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Auslander. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Auslander.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Auslander, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Auslander appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.