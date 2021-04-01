See All Nurse Practitioners in Canton, OH
Eric Arbogast, CNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Eric Arbogast, CNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Canton, OH. 

Eric Arbogast works at Pediatrics Center in Canton, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pediatrics Center
    1445 Harrison Ave Nw, Canton, OH 44708 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (234) 214-0671
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Eric Arbogast, CNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1598234759
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

