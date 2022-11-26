Dr. Ciruzzi Frankel has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ephraim Ciruzzi Frankel, PHD
Overview
Dr. Ephraim Ciruzzi Frankel, PHD is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Milwaukee, WI.
Dr. Ciruzzi Frankel works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
The Brown Stone Office LLC1110 N Dr Martin Luther King Jr Dr Ste 410, Milwaukee, WI 53203 Directions (414) 272-0223
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ciruzzi Frankel?
Ephraim has been my therapist for over a year. I'm grateful to him for his listening skills, patience, and honesty! He listens not only for what is said, but what may not be said - may be just as important. He's been patient with me as he's helped me navigate some pretty challening times. He's honest. He'll tell you what he hears you saying, what he percieves in your words. And in that, he shares what may be more helpful for you in your life/journey. I'm very grateful to him for his kindness and warmth throught the sessions. It shows he really cares!
About Dr. Ephraim Ciruzzi Frankel, PHD
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1114093135
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ciruzzi Frankel accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ciruzzi Frankel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ciruzzi Frankel works at
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Ciruzzi Frankel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ciruzzi Frankel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ciruzzi Frankel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ciruzzi Frankel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.