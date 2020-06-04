Enzi Abebe accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Enzi Abebe, APRN
Offers telehealth
Enzi Abebe, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Las Vegas, NV.
Enzi Abebe works at
Boulder Foot & Ankle Center3121 S Maryland Pkwy Ste 412, Las Vegas, NV 89109 Directions (702) 309-2311
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
Enzi and Anita and everyone at Dr. Shockley's practice have been life savers literally for my husband since we moved to Vegas a few years ago. We'd be absolutely lost without them during all the health issues he's suffered through. We just have bad luck in this town for some reason, but Enzi and Anita have been like a pair of Aces for us!
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1497102214
