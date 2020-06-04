See All Nurse Practitioners in Las Vegas, NV
Enzi Abebe, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (2)
Offers telehealth

Overview

Enzi Abebe, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Las Vegas, NV. 

Enzi Abebe works at Infectious Diseases of Nevada ,LLC in Las Vegas, NV. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Boulder Foot & Ankle Center
    3121 S Maryland Pkwy Ste 412, Las Vegas, NV 89109
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Jun 04, 2020
    Enzi and Anita and everyone at Dr. Shockley's practice have been life savers literally for my husband since we moved to Vegas a few years ago. We'd be absolutely lost without them during all the health issues he's suffered through. We just have bad luck in this town for some reason, but Enzi and Anita have been like a pair of Aces for us!
    Geo — Jun 04, 2020
    About Enzi Abebe, APRN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1497102214
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Enzi Abebe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Enzi Abebe works at Infectious Diseases of Nevada ,LLC in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Enzi Abebe’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Enzi Abebe. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Enzi Abebe.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Enzi Abebe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Enzi Abebe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

