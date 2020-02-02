Enrique Deleon is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Enrique Deleon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Enrique Deleon is a Family Medicine Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Stanford University and is affiliated with Adventist Health Bakersfield.
Adventist Health Physician Network2701 Chester Ave Ste 202, Bakersfield, CA 93301 Directions (661) 241-6700
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Bakersfield
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
He is very nice and answers all questions.
About Enrique Deleon
- Family Medicine
- 26 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1457449308
Education & Certifications
- Stanford University
- BAKERSFIELD COLLEGE
Enrique Deleon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Enrique Deleon accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Enrique Deleon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Enrique Deleon speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Enrique Deleon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Enrique Deleon.
