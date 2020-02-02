See All Family Doctors in Bakersfield, CA
Enrique Deleon Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Enrique Deleon

Family Medicine
4 (4)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Enrique Deleon is a Family Medicine Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Stanford University and is affiliated with Adventist Health Bakersfield.

Enrique Deleon works at Adventist Health Physicians Network in Bakersfield, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Family Medicine Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Micaela Valdovinos, NP
Micaela Valdovinos, NP
0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. David Dougherty, MD
Dr. David Dougherty, MD
6 (17)
View Profile
Dr. Nadeem Goraya, MD
Dr. Nadeem Goraya, MD
8 (5)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Bakersfield Memorial Hospital.

Locations

  1. 1
    Adventist Health Physician Network
    2701 Chester Ave Ste 202, Bakersfield, CA 93301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (661) 241-6700

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventist Health Bakersfield

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Allergies
Anxiety
Arthritis
Allergies
Anxiety
Arthritis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Infectious Diseases Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Injuries
Menopause Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Splinting Chevron Icon
Suture Soft Tissue Wound Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • Health Net of California
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Enrique Deleon?

    Feb 02, 2020
    He is very nice and answers all questions.
    — Feb 02, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Enrique Deleon
    How would you rate your experience with Enrique Deleon?
    • Likelihood of recommending Enrique Deleon to family and friends

    Enrique Deleon's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Enrique Deleon

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Enrique Deleon.

    About Enrique Deleon

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1457449308
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Stanford University
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • BAKERSFIELD COLLEGE
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Enrique Deleon is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Enrique Deleon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Enrique Deleon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Enrique Deleon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Enrique Deleon works at Adventist Health Physicians Network in Bakersfield, CA. View the full address on Enrique Deleon’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Enrique Deleon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Enrique Deleon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Enrique Deleon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Enrique Deleon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Enrique Deleon?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.