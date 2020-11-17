Dr. Enrico Ferdico, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ferdico is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Enrico Ferdico, DC
Overview
Dr. Enrico Ferdico, DC is a Chiropractor in Brooklyn, NY.
Dr. Ferdico works at
Locations
-
1
Brooklyn1736 86th St, Brooklyn, NY 11214 Directions (718) 837-3700
-
2
Manhattan230 Park Ave, New York, NY 10169 Directions (718) 837-3700Tuesday10:00am - 6:00pm
View All Accepted Carriers
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ferdico?
I absolutely loved this program.! I feel great, motivated and honestly feel like I'm getting younger. I'm so glad made an appointment after being recommended by my daughter who was also a patient 5 years ago. I recommended this program to anyone who has trouble weight loss. Call them, you won't forget it!
About Dr. Enrico Ferdico, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1366563686
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ferdico has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ferdico accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ferdico has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ferdico works at
51 patients have reviewed Dr. Ferdico. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ferdico.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ferdico, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ferdico appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.