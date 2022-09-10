Enid Martinez has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Enid Martinez, PA
Enid Martinez, PA is a Physician Assistant in Fort Myers, FL.
Ft. Myers Dermatopathology PA12580 University Dr Ste 200, Fort Myers, FL 33907 Directions (239) 274-0005
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Came here for the first time for my daughter due to her acne. I did not meet the doctor, but I did get to meet Ms. Martinez. Whole consult with her was very smooth, such a young lady with lots of knowledge, very caring, compassionate, sweet, she takes her time to briefly explain the treatment options. If I ever need to go to a dermatologist office again, I’ll without a second thought, come here to see Ms. Martinez.
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1992007280
