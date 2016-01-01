See All Nurse Practitioners in Las Vegas, NV
Emmy Foster, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Las Vegas, NV. 

Emmy Foster works at Las Vegas Neurology Center in Las Vegas, NV. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Las Vegas Neurology Center
    2020 Wellness Way Ste 300, Las Vegas, NV 89106 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 432-2233
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna

    About Emmy Foster, APRN

    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    • English
    • 1841845278
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Emmy Foster has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Emmy Foster works at Las Vegas Neurology Center in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Emmy Foster’s profile.

    Emmy Foster has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Emmy Foster.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Emmy Foster, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Emmy Foster appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

