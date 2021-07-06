See All Chiropractors in Rockford, IL
Dr. Emmett Blahnik, DC Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Emmett Blahnik, DC

Chiropractic Rehabilitation
4 (21)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Emmett Blahnik, DC is a Chiropractic Rehabilitation Specialist in Rockford, IL. They specialize in Chiropractic Rehabilitation, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern Health Sciences University.

Dr. Blahnik works at Next Level Health Cooperative, Rockford IL in Rockford, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Next Level Health Cooperative
    2835 McFarland Rd Ste D, Rockford, IL 61107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Next Level Health Express
    5909 E State St, Rockford, IL 61108 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (815) 708-6195

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Adolescent Idiopathic Scoliosis
Autoimmune Diseases
Back Disorders
Adolescent Idiopathic Scoliosis
Autoimmune Diseases
Back Disorders

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Adolescent Idiopathic Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Back Disorders Chevron Icon
Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Conditions Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Lower Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Neck Injuries Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Nutritional Counseling Chevron Icon
Physical Therapy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Whiplash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Whiplash
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Affiliated Health Systems
    • Alliance Health Care
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Blahnik?

    Jul 06, 2021
    He always greets you with a smile and says hello. I love that from the first week starting the staff all greeted me by name and remember who I am and my history, I am not just a number to them. Yes, The office can be busy and fast paced at times but I from my own experience can tell he certainly wants to make sure you understand and are comfortable with your care. If you have a question or concern he encourages you to ask, He is happy to take you to a private room at any time and listen to and help you. I never knew how much going to Doctor Emmett would change my life.
    — Jul 06, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Emmett Blahnik, DC
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Emmett Blahnik, DC?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Blahnik to family and friends

    Dr. Blahnik's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Blahnik

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Emmett Blahnik, DC.

    About Dr. Emmett Blahnik, DC

    Specialties
    • Chiropractic Rehabilitation
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1518029230
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Northwestern College Of Chiropractic
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Northwestern Health Sciences University
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Uw-Whitewater
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Emmett Blahnik, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blahnik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Blahnik has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Blahnik accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Blahnik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Blahnik works at Next Level Health Cooperative, Rockford IL in Rockford, IL. View the full address on Dr. Blahnik’s profile.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Blahnik. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blahnik.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Blahnik, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Blahnik appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Emmett Blahnik, DC?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.