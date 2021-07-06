Dr. Emmett Blahnik, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blahnik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Emmett Blahnik, DC
Dr. Emmett Blahnik, DC is a Chiropractic Rehabilitation Specialist in Rockford, IL. They specialize in Chiropractic Rehabilitation, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern Health Sciences University.
Next Level Health Cooperative2835 McFarland Rd Ste D, Rockford, IL 61107 Directions
Next Level Health Express5909 E State St, Rockford, IL 61108 Directions (815) 708-6195
He always greets you with a smile and says hello. I love that from the first week starting the staff all greeted me by name and remember who I am and my history, I am not just a number to them. Yes, The office can be busy and fast paced at times but I from my own experience can tell he certainly wants to make sure you understand and are comfortable with your care. If you have a question or concern he encourages you to ask, He is happy to take you to a private room at any time and listen to and help you. I never knew how much going to Doctor Emmett would change my life.
About Dr. Emmett Blahnik, DC
- Chiropractic Rehabilitation
- 16 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1518029230
- Northwestern College Of Chiropractic
- Northwestern Health Sciences University
- Uw-Whitewater
