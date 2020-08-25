See All Nurse Practitioners in Houston, TX
Emmanuel Nwabude, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (16)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Emmanuel Nwabude, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Houston, TX. 

Emmanuel Nwabude works at North Houston Psychiatry in Houston, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    North Houston Psychiatry
    14335 Torrey Chase Blvd Ste A, Houston, TX 77014 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 631-0081

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.8
Average provider rating
Based on 16 ratings
Patient Ratings (16)
5 Star
(15)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Aug 25, 2020
I highly recommend Emmanuel. I have been under his care for 3 years and know him to be very competent and caring. I am comforted knowing that I can trust him with my treatment decision and that he really cares about me.
Sheldon — Aug 25, 2020
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Emmanuel Nwabude, NP
About Emmanuel Nwabude, NP

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1861944993
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Emmanuel Nwabude has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Emmanuel Nwabude has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Emmanuel Nwabude works at North Houston Psychiatry in Houston, TX. View the full address on Emmanuel Nwabude’s profile.

16 patients have reviewed Emmanuel Nwabude. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Emmanuel Nwabude.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Emmanuel Nwabude, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Emmanuel Nwabude appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

