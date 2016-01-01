See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Turnersville, NJ
Internal Medicine
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience
Overview

Emma Paz-Querubin, APN is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Turnersville, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey and is affiliated with Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital and Jefferson Stratford Hospital.

Emma Paz-Querubin works at Regulus Specialty Care in Turnersville, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Virtua Health
Locations

  1. 1
    Regulus Specialty Care
    1A Regulus Dr, Turnersville, NJ 08012 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (844) 542-2273

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital
  • Jefferson Stratford Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    About Emma Paz-Querubin, APN

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 14 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1790015659
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey
    Medical Education

