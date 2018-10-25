Emma Richardson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Emma Richardson, PA-C
Overview
Emma Richardson, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Fort Collins, CO.
Emma Richardson works at
Locations
-
1
University of Colorado Walk in & Employee Health151 W Lake St Ste 1500, Fort Collins, CO 80524 Directions (970) 237-8200
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Emma Richardson?
I took my elderly mother to see Dr. Richardson and we both liked her a lot. She was respectful, gentle, thorough, and answered all of our questions.
About Emma Richardson, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1023530276
Frequently Asked Questions
Emma Richardson accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Emma Richardson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Emma Richardson works at
Emma Richardson has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Emma Richardson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Emma Richardson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Emma Richardson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.