Overview

Emma Richardson, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Fort Collins, CO. 

Emma Richardson works at Associates In Family Medicine in Fort Collins, CO. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    University of Colorado Walk in & Employee Health
    151 W Lake St Ste 1500, Fort Collins, CO 80524 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (970) 237-8200
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Emma Richardson, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1023530276
    NPI Number
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Emma Richardson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Emma Richardson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Emma Richardson works at Associates In Family Medicine in Fort Collins, CO. View the full address on Emma Richardson’s profile.

    Emma Richardson has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Emma Richardson.

