Overview

Emma Raider is a Physician Assistant in Chicago, IL. 

Emma Raider works at Innovative Express Care in Chicago, IL.

Locations

  1. 1
    Innovative Express Care
    2400 N Ashland Ave, Chicago, IL 60614 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (773) 270-5600
    Monday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Ratings & Reviews
3.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Oct 27, 2022
I saw her for an annual physical. She made it very clear right off what I could expect, made me feel better about everything I was nervous about and explained how we'd narrow things down. If you are hesitant about medical care she is exactly who you want to see.
— Oct 27, 2022
Photo: Emma Raider
About Emma Raider

Specialties
  • Physician Assistant (PA)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1659903359
Frequently Asked Questions

Emma Raider has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Emma Raider has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

Emma Raider works at Innovative Express Care in Chicago, IL.

2 patients have reviewed Emma Raider. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0.

