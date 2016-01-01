Emma Majaura has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Emma Majaura, ARNP
Emma Majaura, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Tampa, FL.
Emma Majaura works at
Rmed of Florida LLC8600 Hidden River Pkwy Ste 75, Tampa, FL 33637 Directions (813) 517-0137
- Cigna
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1215373782
Emma Majaura accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Emma Majaura has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Emma Majaura works at
2 patients have reviewed Emma Majaura. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Emma Majaura.
