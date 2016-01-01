See All Nurse Practitioners in Los Angeles, CA
Emily Woyshner, PA

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
1.5 (12)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Emily Woyshner, PA is a Nurse Practitioner in Los Angeles, CA. 

Emily Woyshner works at Kaiser Permnte Ls Angls Nphrlgy in Los Angeles, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Southern California Permanente Medical Grou
    4733 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90027 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (323) 783-4011
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Kaiser Permanente

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    1.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (10)
    About Emily Woyshner, PA

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1225153729
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Emily Woyshner has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Emily Woyshner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Emily Woyshner works at Kaiser Permnte Ls Angls Nphrlgy in Los Angeles, CA. View the full address on Emily Woyshner’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Emily Woyshner. The overall rating for this provider is 1.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Emily Woyshner.

