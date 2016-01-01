See All Nurse Practitioners in Trenton, GA
Emily Webb, FNP-BC

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (2)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Emily Webb, FNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Trenton, GA. 

Emily Webb works at CHI Memorial Family Practice Associates - Trenton in Trenton, GA with other offices in La Fayette, GA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    CHI Memorial Family Practice Associates - Trenton
    12978 N Main St, Trenton, GA 30752 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    CHI Memorial Family Practice Associates - Lafayette
    611 E Villanow St, La Fayette, GA 30728 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Ratings & Reviews

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Emily Webb, FNP-BC

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Female
NPI Number
  • 1669721007
Frequently Asked Questions

Emily Webb, FNP-BC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Emily Webb is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Emily Webb has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Emily Webb has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

2 patients have reviewed Emily Webb. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Emily Webb.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Emily Webb, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Emily Webb appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

