See All Family Doctors in Charlotte, NC
Emily Propst, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile

Emily Propst, PA-C

Family Medicine
5 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Emily Propst, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Charlotte, NC. 

Emily Propst works at Novant Health Lakeside Primary Care - Brookdale in Charlotte, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health Lakeside Primary Care - Brookdale
    13460 Plaza Road Ext Ste 100, Charlotte, NC 28215 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 908-2941
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Emily Propst?

    Oct 07, 2020
    After 15 years of pain and issues, Emily was able to figure out what was going on. She is trustworthy, caring, has great bedside manner, and the best of the best!
    Amber — Oct 07, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Emily Propst, PA-C
    How would you rate your experience with Emily Propst, PA-C?
    • Likelihood of recommending Emily Propst to family and friends

    Emily Propst's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Emily Propst

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Emily Propst, PA-C.

    About Emily Propst, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1942667399
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
    • Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
    • Novant Health Matthews Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Emily Propst, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Emily Propst is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Emily Propst has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Emily Propst works at Novant Health Lakeside Primary Care - Brookdale in Charlotte, NC. View the full address on Emily Propst’s profile.

    Emily Propst has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Emily Propst.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Emily Propst, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Emily Propst appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.