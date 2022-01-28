See All Nurse Practitioners in Birmingham, AL
Emily Trentacoste, CRNP Icon-share Share Profile

Emily Trentacoste, CRNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (2)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Emily Trentacoste, CRNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Birmingham, AL. 

Emily Trentacoste works at Grayson & Associates in Birmingham, AL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Grayson and Associates PC Park Plaza
    2204 Lakeshore Dr Ste 440, Birmingham, AL 35209 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 874-7844

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Emily Trentacoste?

Jan 28, 2022
Emily took time to talk with my daughter and myself. She was extremely knowledgeable and has been easy to work with and get in touch with.
— Jan 28, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Emily Trentacoste, CRNP
How would you rate your experience with Emily Trentacoste, CRNP?
  • Likelihood of recommending Emily Trentacoste to family and friends

Emily Trentacoste's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Emily Trentacoste

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Emily Trentacoste, CRNP.

About Emily Trentacoste, CRNP

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1184183923
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Emily Trentacoste has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Emily Trentacoste works at Grayson & Associates in Birmingham, AL. View the full address on Emily Trentacoste’s profile.

2 patients have reviewed Emily Trentacoste. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Emily Trentacoste.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Emily Trentacoste, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Emily Trentacoste appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Emily Trentacoste, CRNP?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.