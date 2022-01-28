Emily Trentacoste has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Emily Trentacoste, CRNP
Overview
Emily Trentacoste, CRNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Birmingham, AL.
Emily Trentacoste works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Grayson and Associates PC Park Plaza2204 Lakeshore Dr Ste 440, Birmingham, AL 35209 Directions (205) 874-7844
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Emily Trentacoste?
Emily took time to talk with my daughter and myself. She was extremely knowledgeable and has been easy to work with and get in touch with.
About Emily Trentacoste, CRNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1184183923
Frequently Asked Questions
Emily Trentacoste has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Emily Trentacoste works at
2 patients have reviewed Emily Trentacoste. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Emily Trentacoste.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Emily Trentacoste, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Emily Trentacoste appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.