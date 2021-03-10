Dr. Emily Swonguer, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Swonguer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Emily Swonguer, DC
Overview
Dr. Emily Swonguer, DC is a Chiropractor in Drexel Hill, PA.
Locations
Edward M Bleeden M.d. P.c.2235 GARRETT RD, Drexel Hill, PA 19026 Directions (610) 626-4180
- Amerihealth
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I've always enjoyed my visits with Dr. Swonguer. She's very caring and attentive to my needs.
About Dr. Emily Swonguer, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1063569424
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Swonguer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Swonguer accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Swonguer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Swonguer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Swonguer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Swonguer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Swonguer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.