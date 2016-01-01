See All Emergency Medicine Doctors / Intensivists in Ada, MN
Emergency Medicine
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Emily Stueness, PA-C is an Emergency Medicine Specialist in Ada, MN. 

Emily Stueness works at Essentia Health-Ada in Ada, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Essentia Health-Ada
    201 9th St W, Ada, MN 56510 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    About Emily Stueness, PA-C

    • Emergency Medicine
    • English
    • Female
    • 1952847956
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Essentia Health-Ada

