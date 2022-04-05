Emily Stoner, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Emily Stoner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Emily Stoner, LPC
Overview
Emily Stoner, LPC is a Psychotherapist in Chicago, IL.
Emily Stoner works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Grow Therapy605 N Michigan Ave, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (786) 244-2403Monday9:00am - 8:00pmTuesday9:00am - 8:00pmWednesday9:00am - 8:00pmThursday9:00am - 8:00pmFriday9:00am - 8:00pmSaturday9:00am - 8:00pmSunday9:00am - 8:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Emily Stoner?
She's very thoughtful and accommodating and she helps me feel like I'm making tangible progress towards my goals.
About Emily Stoner, LPC
- Psychotherapy
- English
- 1861168312
Frequently Asked Questions
Emily Stoner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Emily Stoner works at
3 patients have reviewed Emily Stoner. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Emily Stoner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Emily Stoner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Emily Stoner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.