Emily Stagg has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Emily Stagg, APRN
Offers telehealth
Emily Stagg, APRN is a Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner in Southington, CT.
Hop Brook Counseling Center, LLC1187 Queen St, Southington, CT 06489 Directions (203) 518-5380Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday12:00pm - 7:00pmFriday11:00am - 4:00pm
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Emily Stagg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Emily Stagg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Emily Stagg. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Emily Stagg.
