Family Medicine
3.5 (3)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Emily Speca, ARNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Seattle, WA. 

Emily Speca works at Virginia Mason Medical Center in Seattle, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Virginia Mason Hospital & Seattle Medical Center
    1100 9th Ave, Seattle, WA 98101 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Ratings & Reviews

3.7
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Dec 15, 2022
Excellent care, concern and communication Thank you taking care of my Mom
Dave Kirkendall — Dec 15, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Emily Speca, ARNP
About Emily Speca, ARNP

Specialties
  • Family Medicine
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Female
NPI Number
  • 1053822767
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • Virginia Mason Medical Center

