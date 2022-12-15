Emily Speca, ARNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Emily Speca is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Emily Speca, ARNP
Offers telehealth
Emily Speca, ARNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Seattle, WA.
Virginia Mason Hospital & Seattle Medical Center1100 9th Ave, Seattle, WA 98101 Directions
Excellent care, concern and communication Thank you taking care of my Mom
- Virginia Mason Medical Center
Emily Speca has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Emily Speca using Healthline FindCare.
Emily Speca has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Emily Speca. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Emily Speca.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Emily Speca, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Emily Speca appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.