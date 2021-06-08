See All Nurse Practitioners in Kansas City, KS
Emily Smiley

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (1)
Overview

Emily Smiley is a Nurse Practitioner in Kansas City, KS. 

Emily Smiley works at Internal Medicine in Kansas City, KS. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of North Kansas City Hospital
These providers are on the medical staff of North Kansas City Hospital.

Locations

    University of Kansas Hospital Transplant Center
    3901 Rainbow Blvd, Kansas City, KS 66160 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 588-6044
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Jun 08, 2021
    Have seen Dr. Smiley for about 3 years now. Nothing but positives to say about her
    David Stoneking — Jun 08, 2021
    About Emily Smiley

    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    • English
    • 1801263785
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Emily Smiley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Emily Smiley works at Internal Medicine in Kansas City, KS. View the full address on Emily Smiley’s profile.

    Emily Smiley has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Emily Smiley.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Emily Smiley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Emily Smiley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

