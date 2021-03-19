Dr. Serkin has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Emily Serkin, PHD
Overview
Dr. Emily Serkin, PHD is a Psychologist in Walnut Creek, CA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 877 Ygnacio Valley Rd Ste 103, Walnut Creek, CA 94596 Directions (510) 481-1168
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I've worked with Emily for years. She is one of the most warm, empathic, professional, and effective therapists I've ever worked with. She encourages self-compassion and curiosity and has helped with my self-esteem and relationship concerns. I highly recommend her.
About Dr. Emily Serkin, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1871518563
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Serkin accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Serkin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Serkin. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Serkin.
