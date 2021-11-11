Emily Schaffer has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Emily Schaffer, PA
Offers telehealth
Overview
Emily Schaffer, PA is a Physician Assistant in Chicago, IL.
Emily Schaffer works at
Locations
Clarity Clinic3665 N Broadway St, Chicago, IL 60613 Directions (773) 496-4433
- Anthem
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Emily was kind and caring. She was sympathetic and made me feel heard. She helped me find the proper medication to manage my symptoms
About Emily Schaffer, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1215414446
Frequently Asked Questions
Emily Schaffer accepts Anthem and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Emily Schaffer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Emily Schaffer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Emily Schaffer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Emily Schaffer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Emily Schaffer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.