Emily Schafer, MA

Marriage & Family Therapy
2.5 (5)
Accepting new patients
Emily Schafer, MA is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Torrance, CA. 

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    25202 Crenshaw Blvd Ste 220, Torrance, CA 90505 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 947-2478

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anxiety
Anxiety Attack
Depression
Anxiety
Anxiety Attack
Depression

Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Grief
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jan 20, 2017
    Jan 20, 2017
Wael Abdallah in the last week Emily is by far the best individual therapist I have ever met both in my personal life as well as my educational life. She is bright, smart, knowledgeable and on target. Her secret is that she will have you figuered out in 4 seconds. Yes that's right, 4 seconds and any highly trained psych practitioner will tell you the same. From the first meeting she knew what my approach needed to be and focused on it. I was shocked that she knew before I even spok
    Palos verdes, CA — Jan 20, 2017
    About Emily Schafer, MA

    Specialties
    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1356495220
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Emily Schafer, MA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Emily Schafer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Emily Schafer has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Emily Schafer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    5 patients have reviewed Emily Schafer. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Emily Schafer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Emily Schafer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Emily Schafer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

