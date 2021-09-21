Emily Robertson-Shelby has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Emily Robertson-Shelby
Offers telehealth
Overview
Emily Robertson-Shelby is a Nurse Practitioner in Chicago, IL.
Emily Robertson-Shelby works at
Locations
-
1
Winfield Moody Health Center1276 N Clybourn Ave, Chicago, IL 60610 Directions (312) 337-1073
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Emily Robertson-Shelby?
An excellent, compassionate, intelligent health professional who takes the time to provide the best care.
About Emily Robertson-Shelby
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1740641737
Frequently Asked Questions
Emily Robertson-Shelby works at
Emily Robertson-Shelby has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Emily Robertson-Shelby.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Emily Robertson-Shelby, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Emily Robertson-Shelby appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.