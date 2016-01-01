See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Woodland, CA
Emily Rhoads, PA-C

Orthopedic Surgery
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Emily Rhoads, PA-C is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Woodland, CA. 

Emily Rhoads works at Dignity Health Woodland Clinic in Woodland, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dignity Health Woodland Clinic
    632 W Gibson Rd, Woodland, CA 95695 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 668-2600
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Back Pain
Bone Disorders
Broken Arm
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Splinting Chevron Icon

About Emily Rhoads, PA-C

Specialties
  • Orthopedic Surgery
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1730492935
