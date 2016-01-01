Emily Plank, ATR is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Emily Plank is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Emily Plank, ATR
Offers telehealth
Overview
Emily Plank, ATR is a Counselor in Beachwood, OH.
Emily Plank works at
Locations
-
1
Cleveland Eye Clinic25101 Chagrin Blvd, Beachwood, OH 44122 Directions (216) 359-1242
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Emily Plank?
About Emily Plank, ATR
- Counseling
- English
- 1295067619
Frequently Asked Questions
Emily Plank accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Emily Plank has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Emily Plank works at
Emily Plank has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Emily Plank.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Emily Plank, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Emily Plank appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.